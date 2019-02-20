TRAFFIC

Car plunges into pond off of Route 1 in Townsend, Del.

EMBED </>More Videos

Car plunges into pond: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 20, 2019

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver was rescued after their car plunged into a pond off of State Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of New Discovery Road.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water. Rescue crews retrieved one person from the vehicle and transported them to Christiana Hospital.

For a short time, Route 1 northbound in the area of New Discovery was closed as rescue officials worked to remove the car from the water.

Action News was at the scene as the black sedan was pulled from the water at 2:30 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to sort out exactly what happened to cause the single-car crash.

At the time, the road was wet but not covered in snow.

