Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane

EAST OAK LANE (WPVI) --Police responded to a call in East Oak Lane where a car rolled down an embankment.
Police are investigating to determine why, but the driver lost control on Cheltenham Road near Crescentville Avenue and slid about 100 feet into the embankment, hitting several trees along the way.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Three people were inside the vehicle.
Two of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps