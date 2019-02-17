TRAFFIC

Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane

Car rolls down embankment, striking trees in East Oak Lane. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

EAST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Police responded to a call in East Oak Lane where a car rolled down an embankment.

Police are investigating to determine why, but the driver lost control on Cheltenham Road near Crescentville Avenue and slid about 100 feet into the embankment, hitting several trees along the way.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were inside the vehicle.

Two of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

