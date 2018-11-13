TRAFFIC

Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County

STAFFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Ocean County are investigating a crash where a car slammed into a bagel shop.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bagels and Beyond Shop located at 1340 Route 72 in Stafford Twp.

Police say a 53-year-old female was parking her BMW when she says it did not engage in park. She then went to apply the brakes, however also depressed the accelerator and the vehicle surged forward, striking the window of the shop.

The vehicle then continued into the shop before stopping.


Two customers inside suffered minor injuries and had to be treated.

There is no word on if the driver suffered any injuries.

Officials say the building did not sustain any critical structure issues.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newscar crashcar into building
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Flooding caused issues for Kelly Drive commuters
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Up to 20 hurt after car hits NJ Social Security office
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly
Show More
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
Amazon selects NY, Virginia over Philly for new HQ
goPuff, not Amazon, chooses Philly, expanding HQ
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
More News