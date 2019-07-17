Car wedged under tractor-trailer after crash on Route 1 in Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Delaware City, Delaware.The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes just south of Route 72.The view from Chopper 6 showed badly-damaged car wedged underneath the trailer.One person was injured. There was no immediate word on the severity of that person's injuries.Several lanes were closed after the crash, but all lanes of Route 1 have since reopened.