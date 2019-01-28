Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Drivers in Center City Philadelphia will continue to see a detour in place for another two to three weeks.
Officials say a broken water main at 20th and Chestnut streets will take longer than expected to fix.
The road began to collapse last Monday and has remained closed.
Crews found a section of the sewer system there had failed.
The Philadelphia Water Department plans to have a contractor on site Monday to begin repairs.
