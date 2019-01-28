TRAFFIC

Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks

2 to 3 weeks to fix 20th & Chestnut water main. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Drivers in Center City Philadelphia will continue to see a detour in place for another two to three weeks.

Officials say a broken water main at 20th and Chestnut streets will take longer than expected to fix.

The road began to collapse last Monday and has remained closed.

Crews found a section of the sewer system there had failed.

The Philadelphia Water Department plans to have a contractor on site Monday to begin repairs.

