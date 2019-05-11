Traffic

Center City street closes indefinitely after cave-in

Center City street closes indefinitely after cave-in. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A busy stretch of Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia will be closed indefinitely due to a section of the street collapsing Friday night.

Chestnut Street between 17th and 19th is shut down, because the wheels of a SEPTA bus sank through the roadway, leaving holes.

The Water Department won't know how long repairs will take until crews determine the original cause of the cave-in.
