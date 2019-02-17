Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation

Traffic is on the move again in Center City.Streets were closed off and SEPTA was re-routed to allow a helicopter to move heavy equipment.The helicopter woke up most of Center City Sunday morning.The chopper so powerful it created wind gusts hovering around 70 mph.Debris and leaves swirled around City Hall during takeoff and landing. Crews fought against the gusts to secure the equipment for safe transport.Boy Scout Troop 177 out of Wynnemore, who was on an urban hike today, thought they were on the set of an action movie.Workers on the scene described the heavy equipment as part of an HVAC system's cooling units that operate on the top of a high rise.A building on the 2000 block of Market Street was the final destination.SEPTA buses and trolleys had detours, the Market Frankford and Broad Street lines still operated, but many street exits were closed.Vehicles were detoured away from City Hall.Early this morning, cars were towed from the designated pick up and drop off area near 15th and JFK.While the project was noisy, it became a tourist attraction."It was awesome, I was down getting coffee at Wawa, we're staying at the Marriott, it was fantastic," said David Slaboda of Hamilton Square, New Jersey.Even a young boy all the way from San Francisco enjoyed the scene."He loved it, he's visiting from San Fran, he ran all the way down from the Loews hotel," said Laura McKenna.-----