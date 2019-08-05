Chestnut Street bridge closing Monday night for one year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a major traffic alert for commuters who travel through University City.
The Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is shutting down for a year.
The bridge will shut down around 8 p.m. Monday night and remain closed for about a year.
During that time, PennDOT crews will repair and redeck the eastbound side of the bridge.
It will be closed to cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians at Schuylkill Avenue near 30th street.
