Chestnut Street bridge closing Monday night for one year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a major traffic alert for commuters who travel through University City.The Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is shutting down for a year.The bridge will shut down around 8 p.m. Monday night and remain closed for about a year.During that time, PennDOT crews will repair and redeck the eastbound side of the bridge.It will be closed to cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians at Schuylkill Avenue near 30th street.