Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Havertown

Haverford Township police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Havertown, Delaware County.The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the YMCA near the intersection of North Eagle Road and Lawrence Road.Police say a child was sitting between cars, and the driver of the striking vehicle did not see the child when the accident happened.The child was rushed to Lankenau Hospital in serious condition.