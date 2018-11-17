TRAFFIC

Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Haverford Township police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Havertown, Delaware County.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the YMCA near the intersection of North Eagle Road and Lawrence Road.

Police say a child was sitting between cars, and the driver of the striking vehicle did not see the child when the accident happened.

The child was rushed to Lankenau Hospital in serious condition.

trafficpennsylvania newspedestrian struck
