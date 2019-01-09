TRAFFIC

Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash

Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 9, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 4-year-old boy was killed when his father lost control of a car and crashed in Willingboro, Burlington County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Beverly Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father and his 4-year-old brother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews used a crane to lift the wreckage from the trees.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
