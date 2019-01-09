Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash

A 4-year-old boy was killed when his father lost control of a car and crashed in Willingboro, Burlington County.It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Beverly Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane.Police say the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.His father and his 4-year-old brother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.Crews used a crane to lift the wreckage from the trees.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.------