Child killed in Burlington County crash

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --A child was killed when a driver lost control of a car and crashed in Willingboro, Burlington County.
It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Beverly Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane.
Police say the driver went off the road and struck a tree.
One child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Crews used a crane to lift the wreckage from the trees.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
