Child killed in Burlington County crash

A child was killed when a driver lost control of a car and crashed in Willingboro, Burlington County.It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Beverly Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane.Police say the driver went off the road and struck a tree.One child was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.Crews used a crane to lift the wreckage from the trees.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.