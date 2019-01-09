TRAFFIC

Child killed in Burlington County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Child killed in Willingboro crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 9, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A child was killed when a driver lost control of a car and crashed in Willingboro, Burlington County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Beverly Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane.

Police say the driver went off the road and struck a tree.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews used a crane to lift the wreckage from the trees.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficcrashaccidentchild killedWillingboro
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver crashes into Mt. Airy doctor's office
1 dead after car hits utility pole in West Windsor
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Philly police office in Juniata
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Driver crashes into Mt. Airy doctor's office
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear'
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run of man delivering food to homeless
Delco bar robbery may be connected to others in Philly
Embiid watches part of 76ers game with young fan in 2nd row
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
Sears gets another reprieve from liquidation
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Police
2 parrots stolen from NE Philadelphia apartment
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
More News