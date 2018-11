EMBED >More News Videos Serious crash in Bensalem, Pa. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 14, 2018.

A serious crash shut down Street Road in Bensalem Township, Bucks County early Wednesday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Knights Road.A car became wedged under a tractor-trailerPolice and accident investigators were called to the scene.The road reopened just before 8 a.m.There is no word on injuries at this time.------