Tire falls off vehicle after crash, strikes into another car on Schuylkill Expressway: Police

Emergency crews are on the scene with this accident on I-76 EB temporarily blocking all lanes near Gladwyne. WB is also restricted. Watch for delays in both directions. ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/y8XaGLPdPl — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) July 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tire came off a vehicle after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway and bounced into another car creating a major backup during the morning rush, police said.It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the expressway near the Gladwyne exit.According to authorities, one vehicle lost a tire following a collision on the eastbound lanes. That tire went into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle.Emergency crews blocked both sides of the Schuylkill Expressway with traffic only getting by on the shoulder.There is no word on injuries at this time.