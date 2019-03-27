Traffic

Commuters learning details about massive I-95 project in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Commuters and residents from in and around Wilmington were invited to a public workshop at the Chase Center to learn about a major project coming to Interstate 95.

The host is Delaware's Department of Transportation. The gathering is expected to be the first of many such workshops where questions are encouraged.

The subject is major road construction and expected congestion coming to a three-mile stretch of I-95 that cuts through the heart of Wilmington.

The project is expected to begin in the spring of 2021and last two years.

The 50-year-old super highway carries 110,000 vehicles a day. DelDOT says parts of the roadway need major rehabilitation to deal with crumbling concrete and corroding steel.

To do the massive $200 million dollar project, lanes will have to be shut down. As northbound lanes are closed northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound right of way.

Drivers in both directions will share that right of way.

It is expected there will be significantly longer travel times during rush hours.

DelDOT is currently working on improving likely alternate routes so commuters who now use I-95 during peak hours will be able to find ways to circumvent anticipated congestion.
