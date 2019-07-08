Commuters warned about Interstate 295 lane closures

EWING, N.J. (WPVI) -- Commuters are being warned about construction work happening on Interstate 295.The northbound side near the Scudder Falls Bridge will be reduced to one lane because of construction.The closures started Monday and affect the road between Route 1 and the bridge until Thursday afternoon.Officials expect the most severe congestion to take place between the hours of 2pm and 8pm.People who need to cross over to Pennsylvania are being asked to use Route 1 instead.