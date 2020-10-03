Man injured after collision sends van into victim in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 70s crossing the street was struck after two vans collided sending one of the vehicles careening into the victim early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue.Police said two vans collided at the intersection causing one to flip on its side.The impact sent one of the vans skidding along the street which struck the male victim. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Police said two people in the van that overturned suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Two people in the other van were not injured, but remained at the scene.Police are investigating what led to the crash.