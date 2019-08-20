Traffic

Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden County

By
GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash in Gloucester Township, Camden County is creating problems for motorists on Route 42 Tuesday morning.

The crash is currently blocking all lanes of Route 42 southbound right at the Black Horse Pike (Exit 10 A).

Southbound traffic on Route 42 is backed up from Lower Landing Road to past Route 168 and northbound traffic is slowing down with a gaper delay.

Drivers are advised to use the Black Horse Pike or Route 55 to navigate around the area of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Severe storms leave trail of destruction across parts of NJ
AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms
Job Fair: Fashion District Philadelphia hiring more than 1,000
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
Show More
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over chicken sandwiches
Action News Troubleshooters: College campus debit card warning
Exclusive: Homeless man grateful to jogger who gave shoes off feet
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Hurricanes lead to more aggressive spiders, study says
More TOP STORIES News