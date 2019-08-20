Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash in Gloucester Township, Camden County is creating problems for motorists on Route 42 Tuesday morning.The crash is currently blocking all lanes of Route 42 southbound right at the Black Horse Pike (Exit 10 A).Southbound traffic on Route 42 is backed up from Lower Landing Road to past Route 168 and northbound traffic is slowing down with a gaper delay.Drivers are advised to use the Black Horse Pike or Route 55 to navigate around the area of the crash.