Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia

BENSALEM (WPVI) --Traffic is moving again after a crash had brought vehicles along southbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia to a standstill.
Lane restrictions are still in place between the Woodhaven Road and Academy Road exits.
The highway was shut down for some time after a serious crash that involved two cars, and injured three people.
Two people were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, and one was transported to Hahnemann Hospital.
No word on their conditions.
