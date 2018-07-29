TRAFFIC

Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-95 (WPVI)

BENSALEM (WPVI) --
Traffic is moving again after a crash had brought vehicles along southbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia to a standstill.

Lane restrictions are still in place between the Woodhaven Road and Academy Road exits.

The highway was shut down for some time after a serious crash that involved two cars, and injured three people.

Two people were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, and one was transported to Hahnemann Hospital.

No word on their conditions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Collision causes SUV to overturn on Frankford Avenue
Driver killed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Camden
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
Show More
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
More News