Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a mail truck and an SUV has slowed down traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway.It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill at Spring Garden Street.The crash blocked the left lane. The SUV ended up sideways, sticking out into the center lane, as well.Debris and glass were scattered across the roadway.The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill were backed up from Passyunk Avenue just past the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).There were major delays on I-676 as a result.No injuries have been reported.