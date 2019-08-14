Traffic

Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a mail truck and an SUV has slowed down traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill at Spring Garden Street.

The crash blocked the left lane. The SUV ended up sideways, sticking out into the center lane, as well.

Debris and glass were scattered across the roadway.

The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill were backed up from Passyunk Avenue just past the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).

There were major delays on I-676 as a result.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcenter city philadelphiaschuylkill expresswaytrafficaccidentvine street expresswaycrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 apps parents should know about
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Police: Car chase after robbery ends in crash in Cobbs Creek
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Couple opens country's first black-owned nonprofit cancer center
AccuWeather: Very humid, scattered showers and a storm today
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
Show More
Smoke detectors lacking at child care center where 5 died
Resort where Del. woman alleges attack temporarily shuts down
Fortnite champ throws out 1st pitch to Bryce Harper
13-year-old entrepreneur starts his own clothing brand
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
More TOP STORIES News