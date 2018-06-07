TRAFFIC

Crash involving police vehicle in Washington Twp.; officer shocked

Crash involving police vehicle in Washington Twp.; officer shocked. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey police officer who had just arrived at a crash scene suffered an electrical shock when a passing box truck struck a utility pole that fell onto his cruiser.

Washington Township Police Sgt. Michael Ferris arrived at the crash scene in Deptford around 4 a.m. Thursday. The crash involving the box truck occurred moments later.

That collision sent the pole into Ferris' cruiser, causing an airbag to deploy and leaving him with facial injuries. Ferris left the vehicle but was shocked when he tried to reopen the door.

Ferris was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No injuries were reported in the accident Ferris was responding to or the box truck crash. Both remain under investigation.

Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentWashington Township (Gloucester County)
