First responders were on the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA bus in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.It happened before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and 18th Street.SEPTA tells Action News a Route 26 bus was pulling out of the Midvale District when it collided with another vehicle.Video from Chopper 6 showed the bus stopped in the middle of the road and a damaged black minivan or SUV stopped nearby.Medics were on the scene, but there were no immediate reports of anyone being taken to the hospital.Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.