TRAFFIC

Crash involving SEPTA bus in Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a collision involving a SEPTA bus on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA bus in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and 18th Street.

SEPTA tells Action News a Route 26 bus was pulling out of the Midvale District when it collided with another vehicle.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the bus stopped in the middle of the road and a damaged black minivan or SUV stopped nearby.

Medics were on the scene, but there were no immediate reports of anyone being taken to the hospital.

Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsSEPTAbus crashNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News