Crash involving tanker truck, 2 SUVs on I-95 in Chester

Chopper 6 over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95, March 13, 2019

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several lanes of I-95 northbound in Chester, Pa. are closed after a crash involving a tanker truck and two SUVs.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Route 352.

The view from Chopper 6 showed one SUV pinned against the concrete barrier.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Just one lane of traffic was getting by the scene as of noon.

An investigation into the cause of this crash is underway.
