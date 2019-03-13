Crash involving tanker truck, 2 SUVs on I-95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several lanes of I-95 northbound in Chester, Pa. are closed after a crash involving a tanker truck and two SUVs.The crash happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Route 352.The view from Chopper 6 showed one SUV pinned against the concrete barrier.There was no immediate word on injuries.Just one lane of traffic was getting by the scene as of noon.An investigation into the cause of this crash is underway.