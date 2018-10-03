Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least four heavily damaged vehicles including a tractor-trailer belonging to Ace Hardware.The truck and at least one other vehicle suffered front end damage. One car had damage to the back and another landed on its side.New Jersey State Police reported someone was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be rescued.At this time, there is no word on any injuries.Traffic is being diverted off exit 68B.------