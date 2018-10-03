TRAFFIC

Crash involving tractor-trailer, multiple cars on I-295 in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Crash on I-295 on October 3, 2018.

LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least four heavily damaged vehicles including a tractor-trailer belonging to Ace Hardware.

The truck and at least one other vehicle suffered front end damage. One car had damage to the back and another landed on its side.

New Jersey State Police reported someone was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be rescued.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 68B.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficaccidentcrashLawrence Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-295
Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 WB causes major traffic jam
Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians
More Traffic
Top Stories
Students report being attacked on Broad Street Line
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
N.J. teenager hospitalized from paintball attack
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Tornado prompts Pa. nursing home evacuation
Police: 2 knife-point robberies within an hour in Cherry Hill
Fate of Viking statue uncertain after recovered from Schuylkill River
Show More
Gun-mounted cameras given to police in Lehigh Co.
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid Today
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
More News