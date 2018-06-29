Police say a crash in Delaware caused a pickup truck to smash into one home and damage another.It happened at 10 a.m. Friday on Wedgefield Drive in Christiana.Officials say the truck collided with a sedan.Two light poles were knocked down, and then the truck hit the house.Video from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be damage to a neighboring home as well.There was no immediate word if anyone was seriously hurt, or what led to the crash.------