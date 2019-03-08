FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash just before the New Jersey Turnpike connector bridge has shut down the westbound lanes into Pennsylvania Friday Morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Florence Township.
The crash involved a tractor trailer hauling limestone.
Officials said the driver lost control and crashed through two guard rails into oncoming traffic.
There is also a large spill on the highway.
There is a major traffic back up in the area. Officials said motorists should expect delays.
Crash on New Jersey Turnpike shuts down lanes into Pennsylvania
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News