Crash on New Jersey Turnpike shuts down lanes into Pennsylvania

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash just before the New Jersey Turnpike connector bridge has shut down the westbound lanes into Pennsylvania Friday Morning.It happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Florence Township.The crash involved a tractor trailer hauling limestone.Officials said the driver lost control and crashed through two guard rails into oncoming traffic.There is also a large spill on the highway.There is a major traffic back up in the area. Officials said motorists should expect delays.