TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- Cleanup efforts continue after a crash involving two tractor trailers on Route 1 northbound and Route 13 Northbound north of Smyrna, Delaware Wednesday night.
Officials said around 10:45 p.m. a truck was traveling on Route 1 near Exit 119 when it rolled down an embankment and then overturned. The truck then began leaking fuel onto Route 13.
Route 1 northbound reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, but northbound Route 13 remained closed.
The suggested detour is to take Route 9 around the area of the crash.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of two major roadways in Delaware
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News