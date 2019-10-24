Traffic

Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of two major roadways in Delaware

TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- Cleanup efforts continue after a crash involving two tractor trailers on Route 1 northbound and Route 13 Northbound north of Smyrna, Delaware Wednesday night.

Officials said around 10:45 p.m. a truck was traveling on Route 1 near Exit 119 when it rolled down an embankment and then overturned. The truck then began leaking fuel onto Route 13.

Route 1 northbound reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, but northbound Route 13 remained closed.

The suggested detour is to take Route 9 around the area of the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

No injuries have been reported.
