Tow trucks removing disabled vehicles from U.S. 422 East just after Trooper Road before police can reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Q1DPhtFK84 — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) February 20, 2019

Route 422 eastbound has been shut down in Upper Merion Township following a crash that happened on the snowy roadway.The crash happened late Wednesday morning between Trooper Road and Route 23.There was no immediate word on injuries.The view from traffic cameras showed poor visibility and snow on the roadway.For the latest traffic conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic ------