Crash shuts down Route 422 eastbound

An overturned vehicle crash has shut down Route 422 eastbound at Oaks.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 422 at the St. Gabriels Curve.
Traffic is at standstill and is being diverted off Route 422 at Egypt Road.
The westbound left lane is also blocked.
Emergency crews have been called to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.
