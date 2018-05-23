WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --First responders are on the scene of a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township.
It happened before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes.
Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and crashed.
Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck in a wooded area alongside the highway.
At least two people in the truck were injured.
A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
