EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3512858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on May 23, 2018.

First responders are on the scene of a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township.It happened before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes.Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and crashed.Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck in a wooded area alongside the highway.At least two people in the truck were injured.A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------