TRAFFIC

Crash slows traffic on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on Atlantic City Expressway, as seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 23, 2018 (WPVI)

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
First responders are on the scene of a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township.

It happened before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes.

Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and crashed.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck in a wooded area alongside the highway.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on May 23, 2018.



At least two people in the truck were injured.

A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newstraffic accidentcrashWinslow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News