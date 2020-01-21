new jersey transit

Crews pull woman from underneath New Jersey Transit Light Rail Line train

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescue crews have freed a woman who was struck by a New Jersey Transit River Light train Tuesday morning and then became trapped underneath a rail car.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the 36th Street Light Rail Line Station near River Road in Pennsauken.

The pedestrian was struck by the first rail car.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed crews freeing the woman just after 7 a.m. and placing her on a stretcher into an ambulance.

Her condition has not been released.

"River Line service remains suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center due to a trespasser strike at 36th St Station. Substitute bus service is being provided," New Jersey Transit said.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
