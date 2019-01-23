Dashcam video captures scary moment for Wisconsin officer

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisc. (WPVI) --Dashcam video captures a scary reminder of the hazards of winter driving.
In the video, you can see an SUV as it comes sliding towards a sheriff's deputy in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.
Deputy Jason Fabry gets out of the way just in time.
Ironically, he was out there trying to help another driver who slid into a ditch.
His department posted the dashcam video to social media and noted that the driver of the SUV was not hurt.
