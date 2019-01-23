Dashcam video captures scary moment for Wisconsin officer

Dashcam video captures a scary reminder of the hazards of winter driving.In the video, you can see an SUV as it comes sliding towards a sheriff's deputy in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.Deputy Jason Fabry gets out of the way just in time.Ironically, he was out there trying to help another driver who slid into a ditch.His department posted the dashcam video to social media and noted that the driver of the SUV was not hurt.------