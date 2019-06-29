Traffic

Deadly crash on I-78 in Berks County

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- At least one driver was killed in a crash in Berks County.

It happened late Friday night along I-78 in Greenwich Township.

Troopers say a Jeep rolled 100-feet down an embankment after colliding with another car.

A passenger in the car was flown to Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown.

The Berks County Coroner was called the scene.

I-78 eastbound was diverted as authorities investigated.
