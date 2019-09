EMBED >More News Videos Action Cam Video: Deadly crash on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania on September 13, 2019.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A deadly two-vehicle crash has shut down Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County Friday morning and it is not expected to reopen until approximately 9 a.m.Authorities said the crash between an SUV and minivan happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Chemical Road.A dozen police cruisers and five ambulances responded to the scene.Action News can confirm at least one person was killed. Multiple others were injured.There is no word yet on what may have led to the crash and whether speed or alcohol were factors.Drivers who take Ridge Pike during their morning commute should seek alternative routes.