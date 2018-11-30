A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver and a cement tanker truck has shut down Route 1 in New Castle County, Delaware.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Route 1, approximately 1 mile south of U.S. 40 (Pulaski Highway).Police say the driver of a Kia sedan was apparently driving the wrong way when the vehicle collided with the truck head-on.The driver of the sedan was killed. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Route 13 split, and southbound traffic is being diverted at Route 40.------