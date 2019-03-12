Traffic

Debris cleared from Route 422 westbound in Montgomery County, lanes reopened

Chopper 6 was overhead after Route 422 westbound in Montgomery County was shut down for debris on the roadway on March 12, 2019.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of Route 422 were shut down for part of Tuesday afternoon in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.y County.

The highway was shut down near the Sanatoga Road underpass around 1 p.m.

Officials say there was some sort of debris and fluid on the roadway.

However, they are not sure where it came from at this time.

The view from Chopper 6 showed fire police directing traffic off the highway during the closure.

The lanes were reopened around 3:30 p.m.
