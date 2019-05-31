Delaware bridge closing for three months

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- In just a few hours, the Al O. Plant Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware will be closed for three months for repairs.DelDOT officials say the bridge will close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and is expected to stay closed through Monday, August 26th.The bridge crosses the Brandywine River at the intersection of Northeast Boulevard, East 12th Street and North Church Street.While the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, DelDOT says a sidewalk on the bridge will remain open during the repair period.