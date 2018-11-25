Delaware Memorial Bridge closed following gas leak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4762937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drivers stuck in traffic for hours following bridge closure: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., November 25, 2018

Fire officials shut down all lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge following a gas leak at a nearby chemical company Sunday night.The gas leak prompted Holloway Terrace Fire Department to shut down the bridge around 5 p.m., turning roads in the immediate area into parking lots.Fire officials said the bridge will remain closed until air monitor readings on the bridge reach safe levels. The concern is the gas is extremely flammable."For us to shut down traffic in both directions it is very serious," said Holloway Terrace Fire Department Dep. Chief George Greenley.The chemical processing plant is owned by Croda, a company that makes adhesives, lubricants and other products.Fire officials said the gas is Ethylene Oxide. They said the gas is highly flammable and exposure can lead to respiratory irritation and lung injuryResidents in the immediate area received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place.There is no word on when the bridge will re-open, but officials said they are hopeful it will be open in time for the morning rush hour.The cause of the leak is under investigation.------