Delaware Memorial Bridge closing Tuesday night for cargo ship

If you use the Delaware Memorial Bridge, you will need to make alternate plans late Tuesday night.The span between Delaware and New Jersey will be closing for about a half hour, just before midnight to allow a massive cargo ship to travel under the bridge.Authorities say the ZHEN HUA 25, a ship from Hong Kong, will be carrying three ship to shore cranes.Those cranes are just over 188 feet tall.Once the ship has safely cleared the bridge, it will be reopened to traffic once again.Then the Commodore Barry Bridge will have a temporary traffic stoppage sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday to allow the passage of the heavy lift vessel.The temporary halt of both eastbound and westbound travel is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Once the vessel passes, traffic will reopen.