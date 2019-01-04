TRAFFIC

Delaware Memorial Bridge toll hike vetoed

Delaware Memorial Bridge toll increase vetoed. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

Drivers crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge will not have to pay extra in tolls. At least for now.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a measure to increase the toll from $4 to $5.

The Delaware River Bay Authority approved the proposed increase last month to help fund a $440 million Capital Improvement Project.

The DRBA says the veto places a lot of future projects in jeopardy.

