Delaware Memorial Bridge toll hike vetoed

Drivers crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge will not have to pay extra in tolls. At least for now.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a measure to increase the toll from $4 to $5.
The Delaware River Bay Authority approved the proposed increase last month to help fund a $440 million Capital Improvement Project.
The DRBA says the veto places a lot of future projects in jeopardy.
