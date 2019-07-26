Downingtown Bridge project at a standstill

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Backed up traffic along Brandywine Avenue in Downingtown is becoming an all too familiar scene and a major headache for people who live and travel in the area."This afternoon it is going to back up 322, it's going to back up Boot Road and it is just a crawl because of how Downingtown is laid out. It is a real pain," said Matt Kulp of Pottstown.Borough Councilman, Phil Dague, says many people blame the congestion on the closure of nearby Chestnut Street Bridge, originally built in the 1920s.The alternative routes have become extra clogged. Down the street on Brandywine Avenue it could take you 20 minutes to a half-hour just to go a couple of blocks, said Phil Dague, Downingtown Councilman.Tony Cataldo, owns Pomodoro Restaurant and says the bridge closure is hurting business. He says customers don't want to deal with finding alternate routes."At lunchtime, it hurts a little bit because people can't go around, it takes too much time especially on 322 at lunchtime, you can't even go through it," said Cataldo.Chestnut Street bridge closed in January and was slated to be replaced, because of aging and structural problems. These pictures from underneath, show the extent of the damage. Borough Manager, Steve Sullins says all the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted to replace it, but tells Action News, the big hold up is Amtrak. The trains run right under the bridge."I have heard it is a two-day job. Two days. So almost $6 million is being held up for two days," Sullins said.Sullins said Amtrak needs to do some electrical work to make replacing the bridge safe but says the national rail operator has gone silent. For now, the project is at a standstill and there is no start date or completion date."Initially we heard a year and then it got to be 19 months and now with the extra six months of none activity on it. I mean who knows, that is what the scary part is," Dague said.