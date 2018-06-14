TRAFFIC

Dozen injured in Bethlehem collision

2-vehicle crash in Bethlehem, Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
At least a dozen people were hurt when two vehicles collided on a Lehigh Valley road.

It happened at East Greenwich Street and Madison Avenue in Bethlehem just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck that was traveling south on Madison Avenue. The truck then crashed into a minivan.

Those hurt in the crash were taken to several hospitals to be treated.

Police continue to investigate what caused the accident.

