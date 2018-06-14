Dozen injured in Bethlehem collision

At least a dozen people were hurt when two vehicles collided on a Lehigh Valley road.It happened at East Greenwich Street and Madison Avenue in Bethlehem just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck that was traveling south on Madison Avenue. The truck then crashed into a minivan.Those hurt in the crash were taken to several hospitals to be treated.Police continue to investigate what caused the accident.------