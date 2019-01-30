TRAFFIC

Dozens of cars collide on Route 222 in Berks County during snow squall

Rescuers called to 'large pileup' during snow squall on Rt. 222. Watch the report from 6abc.com on January 30, 2019.

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Dozens of vehicles collided and several people were injured in a traffic pileup that happened during a snow squall in Berks County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Route 422 Business interchange in Wyomissing.
WFMZ-TV reports a total of 27 vehicles were involved, and two people were critically injured.

The highway was shut down in the area after the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.


