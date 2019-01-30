WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --Dozens of vehicles collided and several people were injured in a traffic pileup that happened during a snow squall in Berks County on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Route 422 Business interchange in Wyomissing.
WFMZ-TV reports a total of 27 vehicles were involved, and two people were critically injured.
The highway was shut down in the area after the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.
