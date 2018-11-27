DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE

Delaware River and Bay Authority looks to recoup lost toll money from bridge closure

DRBA looks to recoup lost tolls from bridge closure: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., November 27, 2018

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is looking into getting back lost revenue from last weekend's closure of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

They say they lost more than $110,000 dollars in toll money.

Sunday night, a toxic gas leak happened near the bridge that forced officials to completely shut it down for more than six hours. All this occurred while many people were trying to get home from Thanksgiving trips.

Officials said highly flammable ethylene oxide leaked from a tank at Croda Incorporated in New Castle, Delaware.

Croda is still investigating exactly what happened.

------
