A teenager charged in a deadly wreck that killed three other teens and injured seven people, including herself and her baby, on Long Island is set to face a judge Monday.Fifteen-year-old Cindy Sanchez was allegedly seen speeding in a stolen SUV shortly before noon Friday before losing control on a Long Island highway. The vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop off the roadway.Sanchez is facing several charges including three counts of second degree manslaughter.Police say Sanchez's 18-month-old baby was in the stolen SUV at the time of the crash.The three teens killed were ejected from the vehicle. They have been identified as 16-year old Herbert Leo Aviles Maravilla, 15-year-old Marlon Carbajal and 13-year old David Sanchez, the driver's brother.Investigators say they weren't wearing seat belts.Sanchez, her baby, and five other teens suffered minor injuries.Police say the vehicle was stolen the day before the deadly crash.