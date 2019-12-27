Driver crashes into Amazon facility in Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed through a window of an Amazon delivery station in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 4200 block of Richmond Street.
Police said the driver lost control and went right into the building.
Crews placed a tarp over the broken window. Licenses and Inspections, however, said there was no structural damage.
The driver remained at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
