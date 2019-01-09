Driver crashes into Mount Airy doctor's office

The driver of an SUV slammed into a Philadelphia doctor's office causing extensive damage.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 6600 block of Germantown Avenue in Mount Airy.Police say it appears the 27-year-old driver lost control on West Hortter Street, careened into a street light near a bus stop, and then through the front of Philadelphia Podiatry Associates.The podiatrist office has been at the Mount Airy location for about 10 years. The doctor was the first to get a call about the accident.Property Manager Ed Morris also received a call and arrived to the scene."I got a call from our tenant that the police had notified them that a vehicle had driven through the front of the building," Morris said.The driver was trapped inside of the SUV.Rescue crews had to extricate him. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.Licenses and Inspections was dispatched to inspect the building and decide whether it is structurally sound.People who live and work nearby say this is a problem intersection."They need to put stop signs or a light out here," neighbor Kathleen Crabbe said."They drive like it's 95. It's not 95. They've been trying to get little speed strips and stuff across the street but it's not happening," Bruce Bryant, who works near the scene, said.There was a car seat on the street, but police say the driver was alone in the car.------