Driver dies after car plunges into pond off of Route 1 in Townsend, Del.

Car plunges into pond: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 20, 2019

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver has died after their car plunged into a pond off of State Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware Wednesday afternoon.

The single-car accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of New Discovery Road.

Officials said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, operated by a 35-year-old Dagsboro woman, was traveling northbound on the curved portion of State Route 1 just north of New Discovery Rd.

The operator, who was the sole occupant of the car, lost control on the snow-covered roadway.

Police said the car slid off the east edge of the roadway and down a snow-covered grass embankment and into a retention pond. The car was completely submerged in the water and the driver was unable to exit the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver was extricated from the vehicle by rescue divers and then transported to the Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Action News was at the scene as the black sedan was pulled from the water at 2:30 p.m.

For a short time Wednesday afternoon, Route 1 northbound in the area of New Discovery Road was closed as rescue officials worked to remove the car from the water.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484.

