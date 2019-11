PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was ejected as a result of a two-vehicle crash along I-95 in Philadelphia.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes in Bridesburg near the Bridge Street exit ramp.Medics rushed the ejected driver, described as a male in his 20s, to the hospital.He is listed in critical condition.No other injuries were reported.The crash is under investigation.