TRAFFIC

Driver facing DUI charges after Fairmount Park crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver facing DUI charges after Fairmount Park crash. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 13, 2019.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
A driver nearly ended up in the Wissahickon Creek after losing control on the snow-covered roads early Sunday morning.

That driver is now facing DUI charges.

The white sedan smashed through the guardrail on Lincoln Drive near Forbidden Drive in Fairmount Park at 1:15 a.m.

Police say the vehicle stopped just short of going down the embankment into the creek.

The driver was able to get out of the car and refused medical treatment.

Officers took the driver into custody.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashsnowsevere weatherDUI
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man, 75, killed in vehicle crash in Delaware
Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NJ, Del.
Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions
Region wakes up to Sunday morning snow
Eagles/Saints preview: What to watch for in today's game
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
Several townhomes damage in Evesham Twp. fire
Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas
Eagles fans pack New Orleans streets while awaiting Saints
Show More
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries daughter
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
New details emerge of California police officer's ambush murder
Police search for missing mom in Texas
Man, 75, killed in vehicle crash in Delaware
More News