Driver facing DUI charges after Fairmount Park crash

A driver nearly ended up in the Wissahickon Creek after losing control on the snow-covered roads early Sunday morning.That driver is now facing DUI charges.The white sedan smashed through the guardrail on Lincoln Drive near Forbidden Drive in Fairmount Park at 1:15 a.m.Police say the vehicle stopped just short of going down the embankment into the creek.The driver was able to get out of the car and refused medical treatment.Officers took the driver into custody.