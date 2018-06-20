TRAFFIC

Driver flees after barreling through yards, crashing into fence

Driver flees after barreling through yards: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver fled the scene after barreling through three yards before slamming into a fence in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

It's not clear why the driver ended up onto the side of the road.

Driver barrels through yards, crashes into fence in North Phila. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018.



The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers investigating at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are continuing to search for the driver.

trafficphilly newsaccidentcrashNorth Philadelphia
