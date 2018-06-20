Driver flees after barreling through yards, crashing into fence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3625859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver barrels through yards, crashes into fence in North Phila. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018.

A driver fled the scene after barreling through three yards before slamming into a fence in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police say.It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue.It's not clear why the driver ended up onto the side of the road.The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers investigating at the scene.No injuries have been reported.Police are continuing to search for the driver.------