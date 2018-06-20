Driver flees after barreling through yards, crashing into fence

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A driver fled the scene after barreling through three yards before slamming into a fence in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police say.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue.
It's not clear why the driver ended up onto the side of the road.
The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers investigating at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are continuing to search for the driver.
